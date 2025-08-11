“Show Me a Single Miya in My Constituency”: Assam CM Challenges Lurinjyoti

Launching yet another scathing attack on Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma challenged him to identify specific areas within his Jalukbari constituency where Miya-Muslims reside.

"Show me if there is a single person from the Miya community in my constituency. He is indirectly referring to targeting an Indian citizen. If he means someone specific, he should say it openly. If he has the courage, let him name the person," CM sarma asserted.

The exchange comes amid after Gogoi challenged CM Sarma to demonstrate his authority by conducting eviction drives in his own constituency, specifically in Jalukbari’s Railway area, where many people reportedly live illegally. “Prove your power by carrying out eviction drives in your own constituency against the illegal immigrants residing in Jalukbari’s Railway area,” he asserted.

