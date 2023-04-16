Man Carrying Huge Cache of Explosives Held in Assam’s Goalpara

The Assam Police apprehended a man carrying a huge cache of explosives during an operation in Goalpara district on Sunday.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Abdul Malek, was travelling in a passenger bus with a cache of explosives when he was apprehended by the police in Krishnai area.

The man was en route to Mankachar from Meghalaya when the passenger bus, bearing the registration number AS 25 AC 5475, was intercepted in Krishnai area.

The police recovered 1162 number of gelatin and 998 detonators from his possession.

Meanwhile, Abdul has been apprehended for further questioning in connection with the matter.

Goalpara ASP Rituraj Doley said, “We have arrested a person in connection with this. Police recovered 1162 numbers of gelatin and 998 detonators from the bus. The bus was coming from Meghalaya.”

On February 4, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from a forest in Assam’s Nalbari district.

As per reports, the arms were buried deep in the ground at a forest near the Senga Noi.

The huge recovery was made after search operations conducted by the Nalbari Police in collaboration with the para-military forces.

The recovered arms included six pistols, four magazine pistols, 79 AK bullets, six 9mm bullets, ten 7.92 bullets, 12 .22 bullets, five detonators, four country-made pistol bullets and three AK magazines.

On the other hand, 600 grams of explosives had also been recovered.

The arms and ammunition were suspected to have been hidden by some terrorist outfit.