Man Seriously Injured in Rhino Attack in Assam's Golaghat

In a terrifying incident in Sukhani Village of Difloo Pathar, Bokakhat Town in Golaghat district, a man identified as Lomboram Borah sustained serious injuries in a rhino attack.
The victim was attacked while on his way to the fields to herd his cow. Urgent medical attention is underway as the community rallies in support.
In recent months, rhino attacks have been frequent in the different range of Kaziranga National Park, like Eastern Range Gamiri under the Biswanath wildlife division and in area of the Haldhibari corridor near Kohora range.