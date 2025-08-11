Manas Robin Blasts Assam Govt Over Handing Seed Farm Land to Ramdev

Renowned Assamese musician Manas Robin has sparked a storm on social media, accusing the Assam government of handing over fertile public land — once used to produce affordable seeds for local farmers — to yoga guru and business magnate Baba Ramdev.

Advertisment

In a strongly worded Facebook post on Monday, Robin recalled that the land in question was originally a government seed farm. It was here, he said, that indigenous crop seeds were cultivated and supplied through the Assam Seeds Corporation to local farmers at a minimal cost.

“This fertile land has now been gifted to Baba Ramdev,” Robin wrote. “It’s like taking away our own property from us.”

A Public Asset, Now Privatized

The plot, located in Fallangani, Golaghat district, has long been known for its high-yield agricultural output. Robin alleged that the transfer was not just an economic setback but a symbolic loss — taking away a resource that directly benefited the rural farming community.

Drawing a parallel, he likened the move to the recent eviction drive at Uriamghat, which, he claimed, gave locals “momentary satisfaction” but ultimately led to public loss.

Warning of More to Come

In a biting rhetorical flourish, Robin warned that if the public remained silent now, “tomorrow, even the betel nut orchards of Uriamghat might be handed over to companies like Rajnigandha and Shikhar.”

The post ended with an open challenge to the people of Assam: “The question is for the public to answer.”

A Larger Debate on Land Transfers

The statement comes amid growing concern over large tracts of public and community land in Assam being transferred or leased to private corporate entities. Critics argue that such moves erode indigenous rights, weaken local economies, and replace self-sustaining rural models with corporate-driven agendas.