Popular Singer Manas Robin Questions When Will He Be Able To “Question The Government”.

In a bold statement reflecting growing concerns over freedom of expression, renowned singer Manas Robin expressed frustration over the current political climate.

"I had a few questions for the government," he said. "But given the present situation in the country, the government seems to fear that any questioning might weaken the nation. As a result, people are discouraged from speaking up."

He added, "Now, I have only one question left, when will the time come when we can question the government without the fear of being jailed?"

Robin’s remarks come amid increasing debates on the limits of dissent and democratic rights in the country.

