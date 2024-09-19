Miscreants Burn Houses and Scatter Human Feces in Assam's Golaghat

In a shocking incident on Wednesday night, unidentified miscreants set fire to two residences in Marwari Patty, Arengapara, Golaghat, under the cover of darkness.
The attackers reportedly engaged in stone pelting and placed human feces around the properties, heightening the severity of the attack and raising concerns about the police's passive response.
According to reports, the miscreants, described as a group of drunk, cannabis, and drug addicts, had been terrorizing the residents from an abandoned house nearby. They had previously issued threats to both the house owner and tenants. Last night, the individuals reportedly entered the two houses and ignited a bed, causing significant damage. In the aftermath, local residents have been actively searching for the culprits.
Hridoy Shankar Borah, the owner of one of the torched residences, expressed his distress to the media: “I stay in Jorhat for my work purpose and this is my residence in Golaghat. One Lukumoni Borah Das has taken our house on rent since last year. She and her son, who reads in class eight, stay here. For the past month, some miscreants have been pelting stones at their residence. They informed me earlier that the miscreants are creating a hazardous condition for their stay here. I had previously lodged a police complaint along with Lukumoni. There was no issue for about ten days, but it started again a couple of days ago. They spat tobacco in the backyard, threatened to torch the house, and sent threatening letters to kill Lukumoni’s nephew, who also stays here since her son is a minor. They claimed to be six in a group in the letter. Upon learning that the house we rented was torched, I came from Jorhat to Golaghat to investigate. They even threatened to beat me in Jorhat, and last night, we reported to the police that they had torched a two-wheeler parked in front of the residence.”
Lukumoni Borah Das, the tenant, also shared her experiences with the media: “For the last couple of months, we have been harassed by some unidentified miscreants from the nearby abandoned house. I suspect individuals involved in drug peddling and burglary are behind this. From the abandoned house, they have pelted stones, broken our window glasses, threatened to kill us, and torched our house and my two-wheeler. We have yet to apprehend them and are unaware of their identities."
She also noted that they have received no assistance from the police, who simply instruct them to apprehend the culprits themselves and report back. “Sometimes, they even suggest that we should move to a different residence,” Lukumoni added.