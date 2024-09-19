Miscreants Burn Houses and Scatter Human Feces in Assam's Golaghat

Hridoy Shankar Borah, the owner of one of the torched residences, expressed his distress to the media: “I stay in Jorhat for my work purpose and this is my residence in Golaghat. One Lukumoni Borah Das has taken our house on rent since last year. She and her son, who reads in class eight, stay here. For the past month, some miscreants have been pelting stones at their residence. They informed me earlier that the miscreants are creating a hazardous condition for their stay here. I had previously lodged a police complaint along with Lukumoni. There was no issue for about ten days, but it started again a couple of days ago. They spat tobacco in the backyard, threatened to torch the house, and sent threatening letters to kill Lukumoni’s nephew, who also stays here since her son is a minor. They claimed to be six in a group in the letter. Upon learning that the house we rented was torched, I came from Jorhat to Golaghat to investigate. They even threatened to beat me in Jorhat, and last night, we reported to the police that they had torched a two-wheeler parked in front of the residence.”