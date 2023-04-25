Assam: Missing Woman Found Hanging from Tree in Golaghat

In a sensational incident, a young woman was found hanging from a tree in Assam’s Golaghat district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the incident was reported at Tengani area in the district where the locals found the woman hanging from the tree.

It has come to the fore that the woman was a resident of Kekura village in Tengani and was missing since last Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Maina Gorh.

It is yet to be ascertained if it’s a suicide or murder case.

On March 15, a police constable and the Protective Service Officer (PSO) of the Golaghat Superintendent of Police was found hanging inside the premises of police.

The deceased police constable was identified as Rakesh Rai.

According to initial reports, it was still not known what prompted the policeman to take this extreme step. The policeman's body was brought to Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat for post-mortem examination.