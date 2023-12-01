Man Arrested for Killing Rhino at Kaziranga with Spear Sent to Judicial Custody

In what may be termed as the most bizarre case of hunting a female Greater one-horned rhino (Rhinoceros unicornis) with a spear, the case has now been successfully resolved, said the park authorities on Friday.
As per sequence of events, on November 24, 2023 around 8.30 PM in the evening, the key accused Naren Saikia, 47 years resident of Lokhorakhonia threw a spear on the Rhino that had ventured in the area.
Subsequent to the intelligence gathered by DFO Eastern Assam Wildlife Division Arun Vignesh and team, Naren Saikia was arrested and sent to judicial custody on November 26, 2023.
Drone combing combined with elephant patrolling surveillance was undertaken by the Kaziranga forest department staff led by Dr Bibhuti Ranjan Gogoi, Forest Ranger Kaziranga and the carcass was detected on November 30, 2023 at 2.30 pm near Teteliguri Anti Poaching Camp (Ekorani Area) inside the National Park.
The Post mortem was conducted in the presence of committee members comprising of veterinarians, civil society members on December 1, 2023.
The Female Rhino is estimated to be aged 20-30 years and the cause of death has been ascribed to the Injury on left flank back rear portion of stomach with a deep penetration of the weapon (Spear) across skin and ribs.
Further samples have been collected for DNA analysis and for RhoDIS system and shall be sent to Wildlife Institute of India.
The horn was intact and recovered as per standard procedure by departmental staff for safe custody.