Protests Outside Bokakhat PS Against Assault On Home Guard

Locals along with various organizations of both political and non-political inclinations in Assam’s Golaghat district protested in front of Bokakhat Police Station on Monday against the physical assault on a home guard by a police official.

According to reports, the incident had taken place yesterday when a policeman serving in the Bokakhat sub-division in Assam’s Golaghat district physically assaulted and injured a home guard.

According to information received, Jitu Taid, employed as a home guard official was attacked by the cop in question with stones, leaving him injured.

The policeman, who has been accused of meting out the atrocious treatment, was identified as Renukantala Shital Kumar. However, initially he had denied all allegations leveled against him.

However, after the incident came to light, angered groups including home guards, Jeepal Krishak Shramik Sangha (JKSS) and other political groups gheraoed the Bokakhat Station earlier today.

The protesting groups raised demands for the removal of the accused cop Renukantala Shital Kumar from duty for assaulting the home guard jawan.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the home guard jawan had been attacked by the cop for the mere reason of delaying being late in opening the gate of the compound.

The protesting groups further demanded intervention of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and director general of Assam Police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh in the matter.

It may be noted that in March this year, as many as 14 people were arrested from Sontali in Assam’s Kamrup Rural district in an assault case where three police personnel sustained grave injuries. The arrested included women and elderly people.

The day before, a team of Sontali police had arrived at the scene to arrest an individual who is accused of rape. The situation quickly escalated after the police personnel were attacked by the family of the accused along with many others. Three cops were injured during the ordeal.