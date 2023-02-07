Rhino Found Dead In Assam's Golaghat

A one-horned rhino, which reportedly strayed out of the Kaziranga National Park in Assam, was found dead in a paddy field in the Padumoni area on Monday night.

According to reports, the rhino had been roaming in different places in the Golaghat district for the past few days. Its carcass was found lying in a paddy field by locals who informed forest authorities.

Soon after, a veterinary doctor and a team of forest officials from Kaziranga reached the spot and found the carcass of the rhino.

Forest officials suspect that a lack of food availability was the cause of its death.

"We are just field staff. The rhino was roaming for five days and he might have faced a food crisis. A team of doctors has come from Kaziranga," a forest staff said.

Five days ago, at least four persons including forest officials were injured after they were attacked by the said rhino.

Locals alleged the district administration of not taking appropriate measures to send the rhino back to Kaziranga National Park.

The veterinary doctor of the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari near the Kaziranga National Park said that the cause of death of the rhino will come to the fore after the post-mortem reports arrive.