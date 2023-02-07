Manipur to host 1st International Football Tournament in March

Manipur is getting ready to host its first ever international football matches in a tri nation friendly tournament. The tournament will take place at Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal from March 20 to 28.

It will feature India, Myanmar, and Kyrgyzstan at Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal.

The details about the tournament was announced by the state Chief Minister N. Biren Singh at a press conference at CM’s Secretariat on Monday in the presence of All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey and AIFF’s secretary general Shaji Prabhakara.

Speaking about the significance of hosting the international friendly tournament successfully, the Chief Minister has asked for the support of the general public.

CM Singh also said that the AIFF has given the opportunity of hosting the tri-nation international friendly to the state acknowledging the contribution of the state’s player to the country’s football scene.

Besides, CM Singh highlighted and acknowledged the names of ex-footballers from the state who have represented the country in the world platform. He also spoke about the present day players like Suresh Wangjam, Amarjeet Singh Kiyam, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Hormipam Ruivah, Jaekson Thounaojam, Md Nawaz, etc.

The CM further said, “Manipur has been a great contributor to women’s football as well. Players like Bala Devi, who is one of the best strikers of this generation, captain Ashlata Devi, Dangmei Grace, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu and many more have made the nation proud time and again as well.”

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey expressed his satisfaction and happiness with the chief minister’s response towards organizing the friendly tournament.

Chaubey said, “AIFF is fully aware that Manipur is a football playing state. And the state has produced a huge number of footballers, both men and women, but never before has a national team’s match has been organized in the state.”