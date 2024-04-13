Rhino Rampage Shocks Assam: Festivities Marred by Youth Injuries During Goru Bihu

Amidst the joyous celebrations of Goru Bihu in Dergaon, Assam, the festivities were marred by a series of unfortunate incidents involving a strayed one-horned rhinoceros. On Saturday, the peaceful atmosphere was shattered as the rhino unleashed chaos, attacking two youths in separate locations within the vicinity.
The first victim, Akash Chetry of Bormukoli Village in Jorhat district, fell prey to the rhino's aggression, suffering severe injuries to his body in the brutal attack. Soon after, the rampaging rhino made its way towards Hanhchowa village in Dergaon under Golaghat district, where another youth, Latu Das, encountered the ferocious beast near Gelabil River, enduring similarly grievous injuries.
Reports suggest a delay in the response from the local forest department, with only two personnel arriving on a bike after the attacks had transpired. Both injured youths were rushed to hospitals in critical conditions, according to sources.
However, the chaos didn't end there. In a startling turn of events at Karayani locality, a forest worker's attempt to neutralize the rampaging rhino resulted in an unintended tragedy. A stray bullet fired in the heat of the moment struck Nasiruddin Ahmed in the neck, leaving him injured. The exact circumstances leading to the shooting remain undisclosed by both the police and the forest department, sparking outrage among the local residents.
Responding to the escalating situation, a team from the Dergaon police force reached the scene to investigate the incident further. Meanwhile, apprehension gripped the locality as the rhino, having already injured individuals in multiple areas, continued its menacing presence, currently stationed in Karayani, Dergaon.
The series of events have not only cast a shadow over the Goru Bihu celebrations but also raised concerns regarding the safety protocols and response mechanisms in place to handle such wildlife encounters in the region.