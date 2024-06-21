Scuffle Breaks Out Between Two Women at 'Bhaona' Performance in Assam’s Dergaon

A fierce scuffle erupted between two women at the Bhaona of Namghar in Phukan Nagar, Dergaon locality, under Golaghat district. The altercation, which involved the women pulling each other's hair, occurred during a traditional Bhaona performance.
Adding to the chaos, a ‘Bhaoriya’ (actor) allegedly under the influence of alcohol, performed an integral part of the Bhaona, further exacerbating the situation. This incident has sparked widespread reactions and has left many in the community shocked and concerned.
The conscious circles of the locality have expressed their dismay over the incident, calling it a shoddy act that tarnishes the sanctity of the cultural event.
The concerned authorities are expected to look into the matter to prevent such occurrences in the future and to maintain the integrity of traditional performances.