Security Lapse in Golaghat: Drug Dealer Runs Away During Meal Service at Lockup

In an apparent case of security lapse at Golaghat’s Kamarbandha Police Station, a suspected drug peddler escaped from the lockup prison on Monday.
The drug peddler identified as Kishore Gogoi was picked up recently for his alleged involvement in a drug peddling case in the district.
As per sources, the incident took place when the prisoner was receiving his afternoon meal, but the inmate managed to escape from custody after spotting an opportunity.
After the incident, concerns have been raised on how the drug peddler managed to flee from the lockup which is under strict security arrangements.
Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the drug peddler who is currently on the run.
Earlier, amid the 77th Independence Day celebration on August 15, an inmate of Assam’s Kokrajhar Jail has reportedly escaped from the jail premises on Monday night.
The inmate has been identified as Prakash Barman. He was a resident of Nayachara village under the jurisdiction of Salakati Police Station.
According to information, Prakash had murdered his maternal uncle on March 12 this year. He was serving imprisonment at the Kokrajhar Jail since March 24 after he was convicted of the murder, sources said.