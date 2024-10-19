Severe Food Poisoning Leaves 40 In Hospital In Assam's Sarupathar

As many as 40 individuals have been hospitalized following a case of severe food poisoning in Assam's Sarupathar on Saturday. The villagers had consumed snacks served at a ritualistic ceremony after which they started experiencing symptoms of food poisoning.
The incident was reported from a village in Uriamghat under Golaghat district's Sarupathar during some ceremonial observance of the mother of Pushpa Gogoi at his residence. The villagers had gathered at his residence for the same and were served with some eatables.
According to sources, the villagers were served Chira (flattened rice), curd, and cream as refreshments. Soon after consuming the food, several attendees began experiencing symptoms of food poisoning, leading to a health emergency in the area.
As of now, 40 individuals are undergoing treatment at the Sarupathar Community Health Centre. One critically ill person has been referred to Golaghat for advanced medical care.
In response to the situation, MLA Biswajit Phukan visited the Sarupathar health facility and directed the health department to provide top-tier medical attention to the affected individuals. He also instructed the administration to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the contamination.