SIT Formed to Probe Golaghat Triple Murder Case

An 8-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Assam’s Golaghat district on Thursday to investigate the horrific triple murder case.
The SIT team has been formed under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mrinmoy Das, sources informed.
On Wednesday, the police detained the mother and elder brother of the prime accused for questioning.
The sole survivor of the family, Ankita Ghosh, had earlier told reporters that she filed a complaint at the police station in 2022 alleging the mother of the prime accused attacked her by pulling her hair while the elder brother kicked her stomach, however, she further added that the police did not take any action at that moment.
After Ankita gave the explosive statement on media platforms, the police detained the brother, Hizbul Rahman, who was on the run since the incident took place, and his mother, Saleha Begum, for questioning.
It may be mentioned that three members of a family, Sanjeev Ghosh, Junu Ghosh and Sanghamitra Ghosh, was brutally murdered at Hindi School Road in Golaghat on Monday afternoon. Nazibur Rahman, the accused surrendered before the police along with a 9-month-old missing infant with whom he allegedly eloped after committing the atrocity.