Assam: Suspected Cannabis Smuggler Attacks Police Team in Golaghat

In a sensational incident, a suspected smuggler of cannabis allegedly attacked a police team with an axe during a raid that was being carried out inside his residence in Assam’s Golaghat district on Friday night.
The incident was reported in Raidongia where the police team acting on intelligence inputs carried out a raid at the suspected peddler’s residence under the supervision of Officer-in-Charge of Kamarbandha Police Station Chayanika Borkotoky.
After the police team reached the residence, the smuggler, identified as Pratap Saikia, and his wife objected to the raid and later physically assaulted them causing severe injuries to OC Borkotoky.
The duo attacked the team with axe, utensils and other deadly weapons causing injuries to the OC.
Following the attack, the police arrested Saikia along with one liquor seller Upen Saikia in connection with the matter.
Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Saikia refuted the claims of him attacking the police team. He stated that police is making false claims of him attacking them adding that he is not involved in the illegal activities the police were accusing him of.