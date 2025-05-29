Suspected Royal Bengal Tiger Body Parts Recovered in Assam

In a major wildlife crime alert, Golaghat Police in Assam have recovered several body parts believed to be of a Royal Bengal Tiger. The recovered items include a tiger’s tail, a tooth, seven tufted whiskers, and fragments of tiger skin—raising concerns of poaching in the region.

Police have launched legal proceedings and initiated an investigation to identify the culprits behind the suspected illegal wildlife trade. Officials are also working to verify whether the remains indeed belong to the endangered Royal Bengal Tiger.

This alarming discovery has sparked outrage among conservationists and highlights the growing threat to Assam's wildlife from poaching and trafficking networks.

