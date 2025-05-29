Watch: Rhino Launches Aggressive Attack on Safari Vehicle at Manas National Park

A heart-stopping incident unfolded at Assam’s Manas National Park when a massive rhinoceros charged at a tourist vehicle in the Bansbari Range. The terrifying rhino attack was captured on camera by one of the tourists and has since gone viral on social media.

The video footage shows the wild rhino suddenly emerging from the forest and charging straight at the vehicle, sending shockwaves among the visitors. The tourists inside the vehicle had a miraculous escape, with no injuries reported.

The incident has sparked fresh concerns about wildlife encounters in protected areas and the need for enhanced safety measures for tourists visiting national parks in Assam.

Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is known for its rich biodiversity and is home to several endangered species, including the Indian rhinoceros. The latest rhino attack serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of wildlife in their natural habitat.

