Kaziranga In Assam Devasted By Floods; 17 Animal Deaths Reported

With Assam struggling to cope with annual bout of floods, animals at Kaziranga National Park find themselves in dire straits. As of Thursday, the number of animal deaths at the UNESCO World Heritage Site has gone up to 17 and the prime cause has been identified as drowning.
According to a report on animal rescue and release shared by the National Park, 11 accounts of hog deer deaths due to drowning have been recorded with another five hog deer dying while receiving treatment. Additionally, an otter pup has also been reported to have died, with no specifics regarding the cause attached.
Meanwhile, as many as 72 animals at Kaziranga have been rescued with 29 treated and released and a further 26 receiving treatment, the report highlighted.
The flood situation in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve remains dire, with 173 out of 233 camps inundated and nine camps vacated as reported on Wednesday.
Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted inspections of flood-affected areas in the state, including Kaziranga National Park, to assess flood preparedness.
On Tuesday, Sarma shared updates on X, stating in Hindi, " We are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations. Arrangements have been made for shelter, health checkup and adequate food etc. Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has also assured me that if any need arises, the central government will provide immediate help".