Tensions Escalate In Merapani: Nagaland Police Face Resistance from Protesters

In Golaghat district’s Veluguri area of Merapani, on Thursday, Nagaland police allegedly attempted to assert dominance at an ongoing protest site.

Eyewitnesses reported that Nagaland police patrols were seen inside Assam territory, triggering outrage among the gathered protesters. The area echoed with chants of “Naga Police Go Back” as locals stood their ground.

The protests, now in their second consecutive day, centre around the cultivation of palm oil by Nagaland’s agriculture department on Assam land under dispute. Villagers of Merapani allege that the activities directly violate Supreme Court directives regarding the Seed Farm in the region.

Leaders of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), including residents, backed by several national organisations, staged a protest meeting near the Seed Farm. Demonstrators vowed to continue their agitation until the palm oil saplings stocked by Nagaland’s agriculture department are completely removed. Sources revealed that thousands of palm oil saplings have already been stored in the disputed farm area for plantation.

Bidyut Saikia stated, “When the Assam government claimed Uriam Ghat, whether it’s the Seed Farm, Negheri Beel, or Uriam Ghat itself, as belonging to Assam, the Nagaland government also claimed it as theirs. If anything like a plantation or construction happens in that area, both states should discuss it and resolve the issue together. Assam had called for talks, but I saw that at Uriam Ghat, there was a large event attended by Forest Minister Chandramohan Patowary and Nagaland’s Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton. At the event, Yanthungo Patton even took the forest minister’s microphone, and the government were unable to protest. I found Assam’s role in that situation extremely embarrassing.”

He also added, “It is very shameful that Naga police are coming here and creating trouble, but can Assam Police or Himanta Biswa Sarma dare to go to Nagaland and do the same? Until every sapling is removed from the Seed Farm, we, along with Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti and the local people, will continue our protest.”

Leader of Beer Lachit Sena Abhilash Saikia said, “In Golaghat, DC Pulak Saikia wants to get involved in every matter, but technically, he cannot act. Till today, he has failed to provide any solution, even during the time of eviction. And what happened today, when Nagaland police came and we had to defend ourselves, there is nothing more shameful than this.”

He further stated, “The residents of Golaghat chased away the Nagaland police today. But even though Golaghat police and the Assam government were present, they couldn’t even speak to the Nagaland police; they just stood silently. When the neutral force remains silent like this, we believe there is money being exchanged with the Nagaland side.”

Protesters have warned that the movement will intensify if the unauthorised farming activities are not stopped immediately. The volatile situation has once again underlined the long-standing Assam–Nagaland border dispute, with Merapani emerging as the flashpoint.

