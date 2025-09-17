Merapani Boils as Nagaland Pushes Palm Oil Plantation on Disputed Assam Land

Tension has gripped the Veluguri area of Merapani after locals staged a massive protest against the forced plantation of palm oil saplings in disputed land allegedly occupied by Nagaland.

According to reports, the Nagaland Agriculture Department has already stocked thousands of palm oil saplings inside the controversial Seed Farm in the Assam–Nagaland border area. On Monday, two truckloads of saplings were brought to the site, triggering widespread anger among the local Assamese residents.

This is not the first attempt. Back in March, Nagaland authorities had tried to carry out a palm oil plantation in the Seed Farm, but were forced to put the programme on hold following strong resistance from Assam villagers. However, the renewed effort has once again sparked fresh outrage.

On Wednesday, hundreds of locals gathered in front of the CRPF camp located inside the Seed Farm and demanded answers as to how the saplings were allowed in despite the presence of central security forces.

Nagaland Agriculture Department officials, on the other hand, have made their stance clear. Speaking to the media, the department’s director confirmed that the plantation drive would begin later this month, urging farmers not to resist but to extend cooperation. He further issued a veiled warning, saying those who oppose the project may have to “face consequences” in the future.

The statement has only fuelled resentment among Assamese villagers. Protesters have demanded that the saplings be removed immediately, warning that continuous agitation would begin from tomorrow if their demands are ignored.

Leaders of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), including central secretary Bidyut Saikia, also joined the demonstrators, extending solidarity to the local farmers and condemning the “forcible imposition” of the palm oil project.

Bidyut Saikia said that in Golaghat’s Merapani, there is a seed farm, and it does not belong to Nagaland. Assamese people have been farming there for a long time.

In March, the Nagaland government issued a notification stating that Assamese people would no longer be allowed to farm in the area, as the land had been handed over to the Centre for palm oil cultivation. Following this decision, Assamese residents and the KMSS questioned how a single state could unilaterally decide to hand over disputed land to the Centre.

In response, Assamese villagers and KMSS staged protests, after which the CRPF Commander, the Border Magistrate, along with the Golaghat Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, visited the area. They admitted that the notice issued by Nagaland was illegal, as one-sided notifications cannot be imposed in disputed land. At that time, the plantation drive was stopped, and the saplings brought from Nagaland were taken away.

However, shortly afterwards, the Assam government decided to carry out an eviction drive at Negheri Beel, which gave Nagaland an opportunity to assert its claim over the Merapani seed farm. While Assamese people allowed Nagas to move freely in the area, a serious incident occurred when two Assamese men went to a picnic spot and were allegedly shot by Nagas. Despite such incidents, no action was taken by Merapani police or the Assam government to arrest the culprits.

Subsequently, the Nagaland government issued another order stating that anyone entering Nagaland—including cows and goats—would require an Inner Line Permit (ILP). The notice further stated that if people from Assam, along with their cattle, entered Nagaland’s territory, they would have to pay a fine of ₹50,000 as compensation.

Strongly opposing the order, Saikia said, “How can a state government impose such arbitrary rules on disputed land? Tomorrow, they may even demand a permit for the air we breathe. We will never accept this injustice.”

Amid this, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Assam and Nagaland would jointly carry out tree plantation drives. But soon after, during a meeting where Assam’s Forest and Environment Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary was delivering a speech, a Nagaland minister allegedly snatched the microphone and declared “no more plantation.” Shockingly, no Assam ministers protested or spoke up against this act.

According to KMSS, the Assam government and authorities have since remained silent. However, the people of Assam will not remain quiet. With palm oil saplings again brought into the seed farm yesterday, villagers have vowed to resist. Protesters argue that even a single palm tree consumes around 350 litres of groundwater daily. If large-scale palm plantations are carried out, they warn, Upper Assam could be reduced to a desert in the coming years.

With both sides hardening their positions, the Merapani border region remains on edge, raising concerns of an escalation if the matter is not resolved immediately.

