Violence Erupts in Assam Over Signage Dispute: Restaurant Owner & Leaders Detained

Tensions flared in the Begenakhowa locality of Golaghat after an incident at the food outlet ‘La, Saani Chef - The Taste of Awadh’ involving alleged misbehaviour by the owner, Rehan Turki, towards local leaders.
On Monday night, Jatiya Sangrami Sena Asom General Secretary Manab Gogoi and Arindam Tamuli, working president of the Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS) Golaghat unit, visited the establishment to enquire why the business name was not displayed in Assamese on its hoarding.
The situation escalated when Turki reportedly told the leaders, “Do whatever you want to do,” leading to a confrontation. As the altercation intensified, some members of the organizations attempted to attack Turki, prompting police intervention. A police official had to draw their service pistol to defuse the situation. All three individuals involved were detained.
The conflict arose from a recent demand by a coalition of 21 organizations in Golaghat for business signage to be written in Assamese. The leaders expressed frustration over the lack of compliance and alleged that non-Assamese traders are disregarding their demands. They also criticized the Golaghat police, accusing them of protecting the non-Assamese traders and using excessive force.
One leader commented, “We have long advocated for the Assamese language to be prioritized in business signage along with ‘Jai Aai Asom’. Despite our repeated requests and warnings, some non-Assamese traders, like the one at ‘La, Saani Chef’, are not adhering to these demands. This is unacceptable to us.”
The situation remains tense as the police continue to manage the aftermath of the incident.