"Unbutton Your Shirt..." Mariani Student Ends Life After Teacher's Lewd Remark

She was told to unbutton her shirt in front of the whole class, said Geslina Tuti of Assam's Mariani on Friday accusing a teacher at her daughter's school of abetting her suicide.
The shocking incident has come to the fore from Assam's Mariani in the Jorhat district where an eighth-standard student, the second daughter of Nelson Tuti and Geslina Tuti, was found hanging from a tree in the backyard of her house.
According to the reports, the minor girl was a student of Jangal Block High School in Mariani town which comes under the Mariani Police Station.
The parents of the girl have alleged that a teacher at her school harassed her mentally which pushed her into taking the extreme step. They said that the incident took place on October 25 at around 3 pm as people across celebrated Dashami.
Our daughter climbed a tree in the compound and hung from it to end her life after she could not face the humiliation, Tuti said breaking into tears.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that a few days before the tragic incident, the father of the victim, Nelson, had met with the principal of the school and submitted a written complaint against the accused teacher.
However, no action was taken by the school authorities who instead tried to brush the matter under the carpet, said the father.
Talking to reporters, a visibly distressed mother of the victim said, "She was very disturbed for some time. At first, we asked her what had happened, but she would not say. Later on, we came to know from the parents of other children that she was subjected to humiliation in front of the entire classroom."
Moreover, the mother said that the accused teacher at the school had directed lewd comments at her daughter in front of the entire classroom. This had troubled her a lot in the past few days.
Breaking down, she continued saying, "We came to know that the teacher had allegedly asked her to unbutton her shirt and show how many 'hearts' she had in front of the entire class. This had left her in tears. Later when we confronted her, she opened up on her ordeal."
"After we heard everything, her father had gone and talked to the principal of the school. However, nothing happened in the days after that and then on Wednesday, she died by hanging," added the mother.
Following the tragic incident, the victim's father has filed an FIR at the Mariani Police Station against the accused teacher. An investigation into the matter has been initiated.
Suicide Prevention Helpline: For help call: 9152987821. Services are available from Monday to Saturday from 10 AM to 8 PM. Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Assamese, Kashmiri.