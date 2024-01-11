Wildlife Concerns Arise as Leopard Carcass Found in Assam Tea Estate

A carcass of a leopard was found at Athgaon Tea Estate in Furkating locality of Golaghat district in Assam on Thursday morning.
Locals in the tea estate area discovered the carcass and told forest official Govinda Taid about the event. A team of forest officers arrived on the scene and recovered the body for a post-mortem examination.
The leopard's death has not yet been determined.
In the meantime, there has been a stir in the neighborhood with the discovery of a leopard carcass at the Athgaon tea estate. The wild animal had injury marks on its mouth, raising the possibility that the wild animal was slain.