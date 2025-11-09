Zubeen Garg Fan Club Hosts Special Screening of ‘Roi Roi Binale’ for Elderly Residents

In a heartfelt tribute to the enduring legacy of late music icon and actor Zubeen Garg, the Zubeen Garg Fan Club, Golaghat, in collaboration with Gold Cinema Hall, organised a special screening of Roi Roi Binale for elderly residents of a local old-age home.

The hall, usually filled with youthful cheers, witnessed an emotional gathering of over a hundred senior citizens—affectionately referred to as koka-aitas (grandfathers and grandmothers)—who watched the much-loved film in what many described as a profoundly moving experience.

The event was not just about entertainment but about remembrance and compassion. “Zubeen Garg was always there for those who had no one,” said a member of the fan club. “Even in his absence, we want to continue his legacy of love and humanity.”

As the screen lit up with Zubeen’s vibrant presence and soulful music, many in the audience were seen smiling through tears, reminiscing about the artist who transcended fame to touch countless hearts.

The initiative has earned widespread appreciation across Golaghat, with people lauding it as a “truly humane act” that captures the essence of Zubeen’s spirit — love, empathy, and the power of art to connect generations.

For the elderly attendees, the screening wasn’t just a movie experience—it was a moment of belonging, a reminder that even in absence, Zubeen Garg’s creations continue to heal and unite.