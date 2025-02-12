Golakganj Police Bust Fertilizer Smuggling Racket, Arrest Key Accused

The police in Assam's Golakganj police have finally apprehended the fugitive fertilizer smuggler, Akbar Ali, sources said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police launched an operation last night and arrested him from a secret hideout in West Ratiadaha in Assam's Golakganj.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, Golakganj police had seized over 190 sacks of smuggled urea, which were hidden at multiple locations. During further investigations, the police recovered 79 sacks of fertilizer from Akbar Ali’s house, 71 sacks from Nur Islam’s residence in East Ratiadaha, and another 46 sacks from his son’s shop in Charaikhola.

Reportedly, following the seizure, Akbar went into hiding to evade arrest. However, after relentless efforts, the Golakganj police successfully nabbed the fugitive smuggler last night.