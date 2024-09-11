Golden Langur Habitat Shrinking Due to Deforestation in Assam, Experts Warn

Dr. Jihosuo Biswas, a senior primatologist at the Primate Research Centre Northeast India (NGO), pointed out that the main driver behind this habitat destruction is deforestation, further intensified by the expansion of farmland and infrastructure development. The golden langur, an arboreal species primarily found in four districts of western Assam and six districts of south-central Bhutan, has seen more than half of its Indian habitat disappear, particularly in the Kokrajhar and Bongaigaon districts.