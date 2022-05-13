Assam

Golden Tiger Spotted In Kaziranga In Rare Sighting

The visitor who captured the moment, Vishwajit Chhetri mentioned that the sighting was unexpected.
Pratidin Bureau

In a rare sighting, a tourist from Bengaluru spotted a golden tiger in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

Notably, this is the first sighting of the golden tiger in Kaziranga in over two years. It was spotted alongside rhinos, wild buffaloes and deer.

The visitor who captured the moment, Vishwajit Chhetri mentioned that the sighting was unexpected. He also said that he was taken aback seeing the tiger together with rhinoceros.

“Usually, one does not see a rhinoceros and the Royal Bengal Tiger together. Except when the tiger is on a hunting spree,” said Chhetri.

Meanwhile, the population of tigers in Assam has risen from 159 in 2018 to 200 in 2021. There are 121 tigers in Kaziranga, 48 in Manas, 28 in Orang and three in Nameri Tiger Reserve at the moment.

It may be noted that the golden tiger was las spotted in July 2020 in Kaziranga. It was photographed by naturalist and destination manager with luxury cruise ship M V Mahabahu, Mayuresh Hendre.

Golden Tiger
Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve

