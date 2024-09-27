Golok Samman 2023 Announced, Four Young Luminaries Recognized

Recognizing Talent in Art and Visual Media

Dr. Sanjeev Bora has been recognized for his remarkable contributions to fine arts. Known for his unique artistic style, Bora has illustrated more than 2,000 books for various publishers, including prominent publications from Northeast India. His expertise spans both traditional and digital media, and he has worked on posters and designs for films as well. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Professor at Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University. His award reflects his ongoing contributions to Assamese visual arts, enriching the landscape with his distinctive creations.