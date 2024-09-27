Golok Samman 2023 Announced, Four Young Luminaries Recognized

The prestigious Golok Samman 2023 has been announced, honouring four distinguished young individuals for their exceptional contributions in the fields of art, translation, research, and environmental activism.
The award, instituted by the UD Foundation in memory of the noted translator and social worker Golok Chandra Datta, celebrates individuals who have made significant cultural and social impacts in Assam.
This year’s award recipients are Dr. Sanjeev Bora, a renowned artist; Avantika Parashar, a noted translator; Rajesh Dattabaruah, an environmental activist; and Dr. Baburam Saikia, a Sattriya dancer and researcher.
Recognizing Talent in Art and Visual Media
Dr. Sanjeev Bora has been recognized for his remarkable contributions to fine arts. Known for his unique artistic style, Bora has illustrated more than 2,000 books for various publishers, including prominent publications from Northeast India. His expertise spans both traditional and digital media, and he has worked on posters and designs for films as well. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Professor at Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University. His award reflects his ongoing contributions to Assamese visual arts, enriching the landscape with his distinctive creations.
Celebrating the Art of Translation
Avantika Parashar, honoured for her achievements in translation, made her debut with the Assamese translation of Edith Nesbit’s ‘The Railway Children’. Her other works include translations of ‘King Solomon’s Mines’ and Martin Luther King Jr.’s autobiography. Parashar is also an accomplished writer, with several original short story collections to her name. Her forthcoming works include a collection of Rabha folk tales, and the Assamese translation of Devdutt Pattanaik’s ‘My Gita’.
Environmental Activism in Focus
Rajesh Dattabaruah has been recognized for his tireless efforts as an environmental activist. Best known for popularizing the “Mobile Dustbin” concept, Dattabaruah has been working since 2012 to raise awareness about the harmful effects of carbon emissions and single-use plastics. His work extends to conserving Assam’s rivers, protecting the state’s aquatic wildlife such as the Gangetic dolphin, and addressing issues like human-wildlife conflict, especially with elephants.
Honouring Sattriya Dance and Research
Dr. Baburam Saikia has been awarded for his contributions to Sattriya dance and research. A distinguished performer, Dr. Saikia has showcased Assam’s traditional dance on national and international stages, including in France, Germany, and the USA. In addition to his performances, Dr. Saikia is a scholar with a PhD in folklore from Tartu University, Estonia. He has also been a visiting scholar at institutions like Elon University in the USA and the National University of Ireland.
The awards will be presented in a ceremony in Guwahati during the first week of October. Notably, the Golok Award’s symbol and trophy were designed by Kolkata-based artist Sourish Mitra, with the trophies crafted by Assamese sculptor Biju Das.
The ‘Golok Samman’, established to honour individuals who work dedicatedly to developing Assam’s cultural and social heritage, continues to spotlight those making a difference in the state.