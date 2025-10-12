Good News Expected Soon in Zubeen Garg Case: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday informed reporters that expatriate Assamese residing in Singapore have offered assistance in the ongoing investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

Speaking to the media, Sarma said, “We have received positive signals from the Assamese community in Singapore. While I cannot confirm details yet, I expect good news within a day or two. A section of the expat Assamese population has agreed to cooperate with the investigation.”

The Chief Minister added that authorities had applied mental pressure to ensure cooperation and that the Singapore police are actively involved. “Singapore police have also sent queries to the families involved. Like us, they are committed to conducting a thorough inquiry and providing a proper report,” he said.

Sarma further explained that all required materials — including crime scene evidence and witness statements — have been sent to Singapore through India’s Union Home Ministry. “Everything needed for the investigation is with the Singapore Attorney General,” he said.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the collaboration with the Singapore-based Assamese community will help bring timely progress in the high-profile case.