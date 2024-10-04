Google Maps Changes Jorhat-Jhanji Route Directions as NH-37 Worsens

While searching for road directions from Jorhat to Jhanji on Google Maps, travellers now need to be vigilant. Due to the deplorable condition of the stretch of National Highway (NH) 37 in Assam's Jorhat district, the app now suggests alternative routes.
Google Maps now recommends travelling to Jhanji via the Mariani-Amguri or Jorhat-Lahdoigarh-Rajoi-Badulipukhuri route.
It may be mentioned that the direct route from Jorhat through Lahdoigarh-Kakajan-Teok to Jhanji is no longer displayed on Google Maps, indicating that this 39-kilometre stretch has become unfit for travelling.
According to sources, many vehicles get stuck at night in the deep potholes on the road, leading to traffic congestion and severe inconvenience for passengers.
Moreover, service roads near the newly constructed PUPs at Dagaon, Bagan Tiniali, Sotai, and Hatigarh have also become unsuitable for travel. Google Maps marks these roads in red, warning the dangerous conditions. There is an increasing possibility that vehicular movement on both lanes of this stretch may come to a complete halt at any time, which would severely disrupt connectivity between Upper and Lower Assam.