Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi Urges Union Minister for Urgent Repairs to NH 37

Jorhat Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi met with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday during the ongoing Monsoon Session in Parliament. The meeting focused on the urgent need for repairs to National Highway 37 (NH 37) in Assam, which has been deteriorating rapidly.
Gogoi raised concerns about the condition of NH 37, particularly highlighting that the tender process for the Jorhat to Jhanji section, extending to Dibrugarh, has been initiated and canceled three times. He expressed skepticism about the success of the ongoing fourth round of the tender process.
In his communication to Gadkari, Gogoi emphasized the critical state of NH 37, which serves as a crucial lifeline for Assam's residents and commuters. Despite previous efforts, including a letter in July 2023, a "Matter Under Rule 377" during the last winter session of the 17th Lok Sabha, and another letter on January 12, 2024, significant improvements have not been achieved.
The MP detailed the issues across different sections of the highway:
1. Nagaon to Jakhalabandha Section: Repeated repairs have been required due to defective construction. Cracks and uneven surfaces became apparent within a year, and despite addressing these concerns to the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and NHAI officials, no substantial results have been observed.
2. Numaligarh to Jorhat Section: Similar problems persist, with substandard riding quality attributed to inadequate supervision during construction.
3. Jorhat to Jhanji Portion Onward to Dibrugarh: This segment remains incomplete, contributing to numerous road accidents and fatalities.
Gogoi also noted that despite a recent visit by the Prime Minister to Teok (Jorhat), which might have exposed the poor conditions of NH 37, no substantial changes have been made. He pointed out that previous contractors lacked the financial stability and capability, leading to prolonged delays over the past decade.
Given the heavy rainfall in Assam and the NE region, Gogoi suggested that concrete roads be constructed instead of bituminous ones to enhance durability and longevity.
Gogoi has urged Gadkari to intervene promptly to address these critical issues, oversee urgent repairs, and ensure the timely completion of the 4-lane highway for the benefit of the public.