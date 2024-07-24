Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi Urges Union Minister for Urgent Repairs to NH 37

The MP detailed the issues across different sections of the highway:

1. Nagaon to Jakhalabandha Section: Repeated repairs have been required due to defective construction. Cracks and uneven surfaces became apparent within a year, and despite addressing these concerns to the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and NHAI officials, no substantial results have been observed.

2. Numaligarh to Jorhat Section: Similar problems persist, with substandard riding quality attributed to inadequate supervision during construction.

3. Jorhat to Jhanji Portion Onward to Dibrugarh: This segment remains incomplete, contributing to numerous road accidents and fatalities.