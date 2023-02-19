Gossaigaon Acid Attack: Cops Arrest Accused

The prime accused in the acid attack on a senior Assam lawyer in Assam’s Kokrajhar was arrested on Saturday night.

According to sources, the accused is a resident of Mohkuma Goladangi village of Gossaigaon and is identified as Usman alias Bagha.

He confessed that he hurled the acid on the lawyer, identified as Abdus Samad Ahmed, in exchange for an amount of Rs. 18,000, the police informed.

It was established that a relative of the victim had gave money to the accused to commit the crime.

Last Friday, Ahemd, a resident of Padmabil village, returned home at around 6 pm after finishing his official work at Gossaigaon Judicial Dandadhi Court.

Two unidentified assailants entered his residence and hurled acid on him after which they fled the scene.

Following the incident, he was immediately rushed to RNB Civil Hospital and later referred to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment.

Ahmed represents the Gossaigaon Lawyer’s Association as a senior advocate.

The Gossaigaon Lawyers’ Association had demanded strict action against the culprit behind this crime through a proper administrative inquiry.