Got Any Complaints Related to Power Tariffs? Send Your Queries to CMO

In view of the consumers raising concerns against the discrepancies in their power bills, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday urged the valued consumers to send their complaints directly to his office.
CM Sarma informed that so far he received 60 complaints from consumers of which 57 have been resolved.
Taking to twitter, he said, “In light of recent widespread media coverage highlighting the distress of our valued consumers due to faulty power tariffs, I have requested that complaints be sent directly to my office. We have received only 60 complaints, out of which we have successfully resolved 57 so far.”
Last month, CM Sarma replied to a consumer of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) after the latter complained of an electricity bill amounting to Rs 44,000 which they received for the month of June, 2023.
Tagging the chief minister and APDCL, the complainant took to Twitter to address her grievance. She wrote, “We have received a staggering bill of Rs 44000 from @apdclsocial despite 1 KW load in June. When complain lessen to rs 21000 Consumer - 106000006052 Name-Golap Borah Area-Gohpur, dakshin kalabari Kindly take action @cmoassam @himantabiswa.”
The chief minister took cognizance of the issue in just a matter of a few hours and replied to the complainant on Twitter stating that the fault was on the meter reader’s side.
He wrote, “We have examined the matter. it was found that the meter reading is correct and done in Esuvidha. However, it is a case of accumulated readings, as the consumer was under billed by Meter reader named Sri Dilip Rajkhowa. The matter came to light that the meter reader didn’t prepare the bill on actual consumption.”
“As a result, you received an enhanced bill. My apology for inconvenience caused.”