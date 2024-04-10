Governor Constitutes Committee for Rehabilitation Assessment of Surrendered ULFA Cadres

In accordance with Clause 9.3 of the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) signed on December 29, 2023, by the Government of India, Government of Assam, and the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), the Governor of Assam has announced the formation of a Committee tasked with assessing the rehabilitation needs of surrendered ULFA cadres.
The Committee, composed of various government officials and representatives from different departments, aims to evaluate the requirements of surrendered ULFA cadres based on factors such as age profile, educational qualifications, and general area of residence.
The members of the Committee include:
1. Addl. Director General of Police (SB), Assam - Chairman
2. Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home & Political Department - Member
3. Secretary/ Addl. Secretary/ Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, General Administration Department - Member
4. Secretary/Addl. Secretary/Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Veterinary & Animal Husbandry Department - Member
5. Secretary/Addl. Secretary/ Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Agriculture Department - Member
6. Secretary/Addl. Secretary/ Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Industries & Commerce Department - Member
7. Secretary/Addl. Secretary/ Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Fishery Department - Member
8. Secretary/Addl. Secretary/ Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Panchayat & Rural Development Department - Member
9. Mission Director, Assam Skill Development Mission - Member
10. Any other member co-opted by the Chairman
Additionally, the Committee is empowered to involve successful entrepreneurs and NGOs in its efforts towards the rehabilitation of surrendered ULFA cadres.
This initiative will be effective from the date of issue of the Notification, as stated by the Governor's office.