Governor Constitutes Committee for Rehabilitation Assessment of Surrendered ULFA Cadres

The members of the Committee include:

1. Addl. Director General of Police (SB), Assam - Chairman

2. Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home & Political Department - Member

3. Secretary/ Addl. Secretary/ Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, General Administration Department - Member

4. Secretary/Addl. Secretary/Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Veterinary & Animal Husbandry Department - Member

5. Secretary/Addl. Secretary/ Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Agriculture Department - Member

6. Secretary/Addl. Secretary/ Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Industries & Commerce Department - Member

7. Secretary/Addl. Secretary/ Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Fishery Department - Member

8. Secretary/Addl. Secretary/ Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Panchayat & Rural Development Department - Member

9. Mission Director, Assam Skill Development Mission - Member

10. Any other member co-opted by the Chairman