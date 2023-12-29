Historic Tripartite Peace Accord Signed with ULFA Pro-Talk Faction

Terming it as a “golden day” for the people of Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the ULFA pro-talks faction of time-bound implementation of the agreement that was signed today.

"This is a new start of a period of peace for the whole Northeast especially Assam. I want to assure ULFA representatives that the faith you have kept in the Government of India, from the side of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a programme will be made in a time-bound manner to fulfill everything, without you asking for it. Under MHA, a committee will be formed, which will work with the Assam govt to fullfill this agreement," Amit Shah said.