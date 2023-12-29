Historic Tripartite Peace Accord Signed with ULFA Pro-Talk Faction

The much-awaited historic tripartite peace accord between the pro-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), central and Assam governments were signed in New Delhi on Friday, aiming to end decades-old insurgency in the northeastern state.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The ULFA pro-talks faction was represented by a 16-member delegation led by its chairperson Arabinda Rajkhowa.
This landmark accord, hailed as the linchpin among Assam's agreements, promises to transcend prior pacts, spotlighting an unparalleled economic stimulus and robust protections for indigenous communities.
The ULFA was formed in 1979 with the demand for a "sovereign Assam". Since then, it has been involved in subversive activities that led to the central government declaring it a banned outfit in 1990.
Terming it as a “golden day” for the people of Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the ULFA pro-talks faction of time-bound implementation of the agreement that was signed today.
"This is a new start of a period of peace for the whole Northeast especially Assam. I want to assure ULFA representatives that the faith you have kept in the Government of India, from the side of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a programme will be made in a time-bound manner to fulfill everything, without you asking for it. Under MHA, a committee will be formed, which will work with the Assam govt to fullfill this agreement," Amit Shah said.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke on the occasion saying, "Today is a historic day for Assam. During PM Modi's tenure, under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, work for Assam's peace was always underway...three accords have been signed and with three accords tribal militancy has come to an end in Assam..."
Congress MP from Assam's Kaliabor, Gaurav Gogoi said, "Best wishes for the peace deal, but a faction of ULFA is still active. They should also be brought into this process, only then will they be successful. Many youths from Assam are still going to ULFA. These issues should also have been taken care of."
"Several rounds of talk took place with ULFA. It's a historic day today. We believe, such a peace accord will be signed with all other outfits of the Northeast," said Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.