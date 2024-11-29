Govt Approves Rs 96.60 Cr Slipway Project at Majuli, Announces Sonowal

In a major boost for Assam's inland waterways, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, has announced an investment of Rs 1010 crores for the comprehensive development of the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers under the Sagarmala Scheme. This initiative aims to transform the region's riverine infrastructure to facilitate cargo and passenger movement, as well as promote river tourism.

During a Parliamentary briefing, Sonowal revealed the approval for a new slipway at Majuli with an investment of Rs 96.60 crores, a project that has received in-principle approval from the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance. Additionally, he shared updates on a range of other development projects designed to enhance Assam's inland waterway system.

Key Projects for River Development

The Rs 1010 crore investment will focus on several critical projects aimed at enhancing the operational efficiency of the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers, including the development of National Waterways 2 (NW2) and National Waterways 16 (NW16). Among the flagship projects are:

Comprehensive Development of NW2: With a sanctioned cost of Rs 474 crores, this project is already 79.87% complete. It includes the development of the Pandu Port terminal, an approach road to NH27, and a ship repair facility at Pandu, estimated at Rs 388 crores, with over 60% of the work already done.

Development of Barak River & Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR): This project, costing Rs 148 crores, will improve connectivity along the Barak River and enhance international trade routes.

Sonowal also highlighted the progress of various infrastructure projects such as floating terminals and multimodal terminals. Twelve floating terminals and two multimodal terminals are being developed, with notable projects at Pandu and Jogighopa. Additionally, two permanent terminals are being constructed at Bogibeel and Dhubri.

As part of the initiative, an MoU has been signed for a "Riverine-based Religious Tourism Circuit" under a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) framework. The circuit will connect seven religious sites—Kamakhya Temple, Pandunath Temple, Ashwaklanta Temple, Doul Govinda Temple, Umananda Temple, Chakreshwar Temple, and Auniati Satra—through waterways. The project aims to promote spiritual tourism, utilizing vessels for a Hop On & Hop Off experience.

In terms of tourist infrastructure, six jetties are under development, with the floating jetties at Bogibeel and Pandu nearing 85% completion. Steel jetties at Silghat, Biswanath Ghat, Neamati, and Guijan are also being constructed under the Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Construction Limited (IPRCL). Slipways at Dhubri and Majuli are being developed with investments of Rs 96.60 crores each.

In response to a question by Pradyut Bordoloi, MP for Nagaon, Sonowal emphasized the importance of safety in waterway operations. He informed that the required depth of 2 to 2.5 meters and a width of 35 to 45 meters for the navigation channels will be maintained. Regular dredging and channel stabilization works are being carried out, guided by fortnightly hydrographic surveys to ensure smooth and safe movement of vessels.

Sarbananda Sonowal underscored that the development of the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers is integral to Assam's economic growth, with the potential to drive trade, tourism, and connectivity. He expressed confidence that the ongoing projects, particularly the investments in river infrastructure, would position Assam as a key hub in India’s inland waterway network.

These efforts are a part of the broader vision of transforming Assam into a thriving economic region by leveraging its vast river systems, which will not only improve logistics but also boost local employment, tourism, and socio-economic development.