Brahmaputra Volleyball League Earns FIVB Endorsement in Portugal

The Brahmaputra Volleyball League (BVL), a grassroots initiative from Assam, India, has received official endorsement from the Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) at its 39th World Congress in Porto, Portugal.

This endorsement marks a significant achievement for BVL, recognizing its efforts in promoting volleyball at the grassroots level and the positive impact it has had on community sports.

Abhijit Bhattacharyya, the founder of BVL, was invited to represent the league at the Congress. Expressing his gratitude, Bhattacharyya shared on social media, “Happy to share that your very own grassroots league got the endorsement of the FIVB Board at the 39th FIVB World Congress in Porto, Portugal. Thank you for all your support and for believing in us.” The FIVB leadership, including President Ary Graça Filho and General Director Fabio Azevedo, praised BVL for its innovative approach to engaging young players and encouraging community participation through volleyball.

The 39th annual FIVB World Congress brought together representatives from national volleyball federations, key stakeholders, and leaders from the global volleyball community. The Congress focused on advancing grassroots programs, promoting inclusivity in the sport, and leveraging technology for player development. The FIVB's endorsement of BVL underscores its commitment to supporting grassroots initiatives worldwide, recognizing the importance of community-based efforts in growing the sport.

Founded in 2019 by Abhijit Bhattacharyya, the Brahmaputra Volleyball League aims to promote volleyball in the rural communities of Assam. The league targets children aged 12-16, organizing tournaments in small towns and villages across the region. The league follows a community-driven model, where teams are formed and supported by local communities, creating a sense of ownership and encouraging participation. Over the years, BVL has expanded significantly, now comprising over 50 teams that draw players from Assam and the wider northeastern region. The league has also had a positive social impact, fostering community engagement, promoting fitness, and inspiring young athletes, especially in underserved areas.

The FIVB’s endorsement marks a turning point for the Brahmaputra Volleyball League, opening up new opportunities for international collaboration and funding. With global recognition and support, the league is set to grow further, bringing more young players into the fold and enhancing its impact across India and beyond. The endorsement is expected to provide a boost in terms of training opportunities, funding, and broader recognition for the league and its players.

FIVB President Ary Graça Filho expressed his support for BVL, stating, “Initiatives like the Brahmaputra Volleyball League embody the true spirit of volleyball – inclusivity, community, and passion. We are proud to endorse this league and look forward to its continued success.” This historic endorsement highlights the potential of grassroots sports initiatives, marking a major milestone for volleyball in India and showcasing the power of community-led efforts on the global stage.