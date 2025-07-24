Govt Betraying Youth with Retired Hires, Says AASU Chief

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) launched a scathing attack on the Assam government on Thursday, opposing the appointment of retired teachers and demanding urgent re-verification of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), while also calling for decisive action against illegal land encroachments across the state.

Addressing the media, AASU President Utpal Sarma strongly criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's statement endorsing the controversial recruitment of retired teachers.

“The Chief Minister says he supports it 101 percent. We say it is a 101 percent slap in the face of highly educated unemployed youth,” Sarma remarked sharply.

AASU’s Three-Pronged Proposal on Model Colleges

The student body put forward three key recommendations regarding appointments in Assam’s model colleges:

1.Create one post of Assistant Professor in each model college to absorb qualified young academicians.

2.Establish an administrative post akin to that of a registrar in every model college.

3.Regularise the appointments of newly recruited teachers serving in these institutions.

NRC Re-verification Demand Intensifies

Sarma also revealed that AASU would soon file a formal petition seeking NRC re-verification, particularly in border and suspect areas. Discussions with legal experts have already begun, he confirmed.

“We urge the state government to also file for NRC re-verification. It is essential to protect indigenous identity and ensure accuracy,” said Sarma.

Firm Stand on Eviction of Illegal Encroachers

On the issue of eviction, Sarma reiterated AASU’s consistent support for removing illegal settlers from government land, forest areas, and sattra (monastic) land.

“Eviction is a must. Just because someone claims to be landless doesn't mean they can grab land wherever they wish—bigha after bigha,” he said.

Raising concerns over the demographic impact of unchecked encroachment, Sarma warned:

“When 400 ‘suspicious’ families occupy land in one location, in two decades that population grows to 20–25 thousand. They begin influencing elections and demand political rights. This trend must be stopped.”

He alleged that illegal encroachers have now reached Guwahati, the state capital, rapidly occupying vacant government land.

“Wherever they see empty land, they grab it. They’ve now started targeting Guwahati,” he claimed.

In a pointed remark aimed at the Chief Minister, Sarma said, “The CM himself admitted the presence of Bangladeshis in Assam. Then why wait? Drive them out now. He’s been in government for over two decades. The BJP rules both the state and Centre. Now is the time to act, not just speak.”