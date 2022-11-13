Govt Committed To Implement Bodo Accord: Assam CM

The Assam government is fully committed to implement the Bodo Accord said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

The Assam CM was at Jougalu in Assam’s Kokrajhar today where he said, “There was a time when sounds of gunfire and explosions kept the people of this land awake at nights. Now peace has presided in the region.”

CM Sarma went on to announce the construction of sporting complex in Kokrajhar. He said, “We will construct a sporting complex similar to Sarusajai in Guwahati, here. For this, we will release Rs 150 crore in funds.”

He further claimed that the complex will come up in the next six months.

In another important announcement, CM Sarma said, “The process of allotting Land Pattas will begin from November 21 in Bodoland Territorial Region.”

Speaking further, CM Sarma said, “BJP-UPPL will win together in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

“Steps will be taken to withdraw cases against NDFB leader. In the coming years, we will renew the implementation of Orunodoi Scheme in Bodoland,” added the Assam CM.