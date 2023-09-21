Govt Employee Arrested Under Graft Charges in Assam's Rangia

In yet another case of corruption committed by government employee, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell laid a trap in Assam’s Rangia and caught an employee red-handed after he accepted demanded money from the complainant on Thursday.
According to initial information, the accused government employee, identified as Jyotirmoy Baruah, demanded a bribe from the complainant for helping to get her relative selected as Anganwadi worker.
Jyotirmoy Baruah was employed as a Junior Assistant to the Nagrijuli ICDS project in Tamulpur.
After a laid was trapped near Axis Bank of Rangia Branch where he was arrested by the anti-corruption cell, sources said.
Taking to the official handle, the anti-corruption cell wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM laid a trap in Rangia and caught red handed Jyotirmoy Baruah, Jr Asstt, Nagrijuli ICDS project, Dist Tamulpur, after he accepted bribe for helping the complainant in getting her relative selected as Anganwadi worker.”
Earlier on Wednesday, a Lat Mandal in Lakhimpur district was arrested under graft charges for demanding money. The Lat Mandal was identified as Hemendra Bora posted in Tinikunia under Lakhimpur district.
According to sources, the accused demanded a sum amount of Rs. 1 lakh for processing the namjari of an applicant who applied for land mutation.
It was learned that at first Bora took 50 percent of the demanded money through UPI and later when he was on his way to collect another 50 percent, the police arrested him under bribery charges.