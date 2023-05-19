Govt Employee Stabbed to Death in Assam's Sonitpur

An employee of the Sub-registrar’s office was stabbed with a machete in front of Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle Office in Assam’s Sonitpur district.
The incident took place in Friday afternoon on National Highway 15.
The deceased identified as Uttam Das was brutally stabbed in his hand, chest and head after which he was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, he couldn’t survive.
According to sources, the murder took place due to a land dispute which was going on between the deceased and the accused.
It is to be mentioned Niranjan Khodal, who has committed the murder has surrendered at the Dhekiajuli police station.
While speaking to the reporters, one of the eyewitnesses said that he saw the killer holding the machete, saying, “I have killed the man and I will go to the police station on my own."