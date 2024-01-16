Govt of Assam Appoints IAS Ravi Kota as New Chief Secretary

Furtehr, the Assam Government issued orders for the transfer of several other IAS officers in a major reshuffle today. The following is the full list of the officers who have been transferred and given additional charges:

* In the interest of public service, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, IAS (RR-1990) Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Environment & Forest, Soil Conservation Departments, Director General, Assam Administrative StaffCollege and Chairman, Assam Administrative Tribunal (Addl. charge) is designated as Special Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Environment & Forest, Soil Conservation Departments. He will continue to hold the charges of Director General, Assam Administrative Staff College and Chairman, Assam Administrative Tribunal.

Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, IAS is also posted as Principal Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi as additional charge.