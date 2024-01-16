Govt of Assam Appoints IAS Ravi Kota as New Chief Secretary

IAS officer Ravi Kota has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, official reports said.
The personnel department of the Assam Government announced this in an official order passed on Tuesday. Ravi Kota's appointment comes as the present chief secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur's tenure will come to an end on March 31, 2024, the official order stated.
The order read, "Dr. Ravi Kota, IAS is appointed as Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam with effect from the date of superannuation of Shri Paban Kumar Borthakur, IAS Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam on 31/03/2024."
Notably, Kota is a 1993 batch IAS officer who is currently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary to the Governemnt of Assam, Home & Political Department, which encompasses Passport and Prisons, as well as the Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises Department.
Furtehr, the Assam Government issued orders for the transfer of several other IAS officers in a major reshuffle today. The following is the full list of the officers who have been transferred and given additional charges:
* In the interest of public service, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, IAS (RR-1990) Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Environment & Forest, Soil Conservation Departments, Director General, Assam Administrative StaffCollege and Chairman, Assam Administrative Tribunal (Addl. charge) is designated as Special Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Environment & Forest, Soil Conservation Departments. He will continue to hold the charges of Director General, Assam Administrative Staff College and Chairman, Assam Administrative Tribunal.
Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, IAS is also posted as Principal Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi as additional charge.
* In the interest of public service, Shri Syedain Abbasi, IAS (RR- 1990) Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Public Health Engineering, Water Resources, Irrigation and Information Technology Departments and Resident Representative, Govt. of Assam, New Delhi(Addl. charge) is designated as Special Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Public Health Engineering, Water Resources, Irrigation and Information Technology Departments and Resident Representative, Govt. of Assam, New Delhi(Addl. charge).
Shri SyedainAbbasi, IAS is also posted as Chairman, APDCL as additional charge
* In the interest of public service, Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani, IAS (RR-1992) Additional Chief Secretaryto the Govt. of Assam, Agriculture, Transformation & Development Departments, Agriculture Production Commissioner, Assam, Chairman, State Level Recruitment Commissionfor class-III & Chairman, ARIAS Society (Addl. charge) is designated as Special Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Agriculture, Transformation & Development Departments. He will continue to hold the charges of Agriculture Production Commissioner, Assam, Chairman, State Level Recruitment Commission for class-III & Chairman, ARIAS Society (Addl. charge).
* In the interest of public service, Shri Kailash Chand Samria, IAS (RR-1993) Chairman, Board of Revenue is also posted as Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Fishery Department as additional charge.
* In the interest of public service, Shri Avinash Purushottam Das Joshi, IAS (RR-1994) Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, General Administration, Health and Family Welfare Departments, and Addl. Principal Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi(Addl. charge) is transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home & Political Department.
* Shri Avinash Purushottam Das Joshi, IAS will continue to hold the post of Additional Additionaldewit Principal Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi as additional charge.
* In the interest of public service, Dr. Krishna Kumar Dwivedi, IAS (RR-1996) Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Personnel and Power (E) Departments & Chairman, APDCL (Addl. charge) is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Assam and Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Power (E) Department as additional charge.
* In the interest of public service and on return from Central Deputation, Dr. Patibandla Ashok Babu, IAS (RR-2003) is posted as Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Health & Family Welfare Department with effect from the date of taking over charge.
* In the interest of public service, Shri M. S. Manivannan, IAS (RR- 2005) Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, General Administration, Irrigation Departments and CEO,SITA and Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi (Addl. charge) is also posted as Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Personnel Department as additional charge.
* In the interest of public service, Shri Akash Deep, IAS (RR-2005) Principal Secretary cum Chief Executive Officer, Bodoland Territorial Region, Kokrajhar, Assam and PD, ARIAS is relieved from the additional charge of PD, ARIAS.
* In the interest of public service, Shri Rakesh Kumar, IAS (RR- 2005) MD, APDCL and Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Fishery and Excise Departments and Chairman, APGCL and Commissioner of Excise, Assam (Addl. charge) is relieved from the additional charge of Commissioner of Excise, Assam.
* In the interest of public service and on return from Central Deputation, Shri Virendra Mittal, IAS (RR-2007) is posted as Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Social Justice & Empowerment, Irrigation Departments and PD, ARIAS as additional charge with effect from the date of taking over charge.
* In the interest of public service, Shri Biswajit Pegu, IAS (RR- 2009) Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Social Justice & Empowerment and Home & Political Departments (Addl. charge) is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home & Political Department.
* In the interest of public service, Shri Jitu Doley, IRS (Civil Code- 14164) Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Finance Department is also posted as Commissioner of Excise as additional charge.