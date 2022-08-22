Govt Officer Found Hanging From Tree In Assam, Family Alleges Murder

A body of a government officer was mysteriously found hanging from a tree at Chaygaon under Assam’s Kamrup rural district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Hariman Baishya, a block development officer at Chaygaon.

Sources said he was found hanging by a tree adjacent to his office.

Meanwhile, family members suspect that Hariman was murdered as they believe that he couldn’t have taken such an extreme step.

Police reached the spot soon after and recovered the body post mortem. Further investigation is on.