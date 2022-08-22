SC Dissolves CoA In Bid To Overturn FIFA's Ban On AIFF

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on Monday terminated the mandate of the Committee of Administrator (CoA) which was constituted to manage the affairs of All India Football Federation (AIFF).

While hearing the matter of International Federation of Association Football’s (FIFA) suspension on the governing body of football in India, the SC also postponed the AIFF elections which were earlier scheduled to be held on August 28 by one week allowing changed electoral college and filing of nominations according to the new rules.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna today said that the acting general secretary of AIFF shall look after the daily affairs as it terminated the CoA.

The executive council of AIFF will consist of 23 members, 17 to be elected and six spots will be for eminent players, the bench observed.