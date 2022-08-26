Govt Official Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe In Assam's Dhubri

The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell on Friday arrested an government employee in Assam’s Dhubri district on bribery charges.
The arrested official, identified as Azharul Islam, is the District Programme Officer of Sarva Siksha Abhijan Mission in Dhubri.
Islam was caught red-handed by the vigilance team while accepting the bribe.
According to the probing agency, Islam had demanded money for release of outstanding salary of the complainant.
Taking to Twitter, ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh wrote, “Sri Azharul Islam District Programme Officer, Sarva Siksha Abhijan Mission, Dhubri has been trapped and arrested red handed today by team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting demanded money for releasing outstanding salary of the complainant. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam”
Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections has been lodged against Islam.
The anti-corruption cell along with the Assam Police is keeping a strict vigil to curb all kinds of corruption activities across the state. In the last few months, many state government officials were caught red-handed while accepting bribes.
Earlier yesterday, the agency had caught Gobin Bordoloi, Senior Assistant of DTO Office, Dhemaji red-handed while accepting bribe for renewal of trade license of E-Rickshaw shop.