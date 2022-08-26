Nine Exotic Wildlife Animals Rescued In Mizoram, 2 Held

A total of nine exotic wildlife animals were rescued by Mizoram police at Vairengte in Kolasib district along the Mizoram-Assam border,

Two persons were arrested in connection to it, identified as John Lalramnghaka (39), and his accomplice Lalremruata (20), both residents of Vairengte.

Acting on specific information, the police launched a search operation at the Vairengte police check gate and rescued the nine exotic wildlife species being smuggled in a vehicle.

The rescued species included two Capybara and seven grey monkeys.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.