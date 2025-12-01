“Assam Chief Minister is Anti-Tribal,” Alleges Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi reacted to the Assam government’s move concerning the proposed Scheduled Tribe recognition for six communities.

Gogoi said that so far, the state government has not announced any bill in the winter session in this regard. He accused theAssam government of politicising the issue of granting ST status to these six communities.

“The GoM report classifies the current ST population and the communities eligible for ST status. No one can be happy with this report,” Gogoi said.

He added that if the Chief Minister seeks advice in writing, the Congress will respond accordingly.

Gogoi also called the Chief Minister “anti-tribal” and questioned when the government will provide land to the tea communities under the land allotment law.

On other matters, he noted that the Election Commission has failed to respond to questions raised by Rahul Gandhi

He further criticised the handling of the Zubeen Garg murder case, mentioning that accused Shyamkanu Mahanta is being given protective custody.

