Assam Govt Provincializes 422 Tea Garden Managed Schools

Assam government provincialized as many as 422 tea garden managed schools in the state. This was informed by state education minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday.
In a notification released on the orders of Governor of Assam, it said that 419 Lower Primary (L.P) schools, two Middle English (M.E) schools, one High School in tea garden areas will be provincialised.
Following this order, the students of these schools will receive mid-day meals, uniform, free textbooks and government teachers.
The notification reads, “The concerned District Elementary Education Officers and Inspector of Schools will ensure proper working relationship between the newly appointed teachers and existing tea garden engaged teachers. Further they will ensure harmonious environment in the schools with better academic coordination.
The education minister taking to Twitter shared the notification with the caption, “Following the historic cabinet decision, Assam Govt. has provincialised 419 Tea Garden managed schools. These schools will now receive MDM, uniforms, Free Textbooks and Govt. Teachers.”
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that 219 new high schools will be established in tea garden areas.
On his Twitter handle, he wrote, “We are continuously working for the welfare of our tea garden communities. The provincialisation of 419 elementary schools and the establishment of 219 new high schools in tea gardens reflect our strong commitment to the community.”
It may be mentioned that on March 22, the state cabinet had decided to provincialise around 419 LP schools, two ME schools and one High school run by the Tea Garden management in Assam.
According to the cabinet, the state government took the decision to create two posts of assistant teachers in each of the LP Schools, three posts of teachers in the ME Schools and six posts of teachers in the High School managed by the Tea Gardens, respectively.