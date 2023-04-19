Assam Govt Provincializes 422 Tea Garden Managed Schools

Assam government provincialized as many as 422 tea garden managed schools in the state. This was informed by state education minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday.

In a notification released on the orders of Governor of Assam, it said that 419 Lower Primary (L.P) schools, two Middle English (M.E) schools, one High School in tea garden areas will be provincialised.

Following this order, the students of these schools will receive mid-day meals, uniform, free textbooks and government teachers.

The notification reads, “The concerned District Elementary Education Officers and Inspector of Schools will ensure proper working relationship between the newly appointed teachers and existing tea garden engaged teachers. Further they will ensure harmonious environment in the schools with better academic coordination.

The education minister taking to Twitter shared the notification with the caption, “Following the historic cabinet decision, Assam Govt. has provincialised 419 Tea Garden managed schools. These schools will now receive MDM, uniforms, Free Textbooks and Govt. Teachers.”